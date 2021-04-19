Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 24,876 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $64,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $191.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

