Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,935 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Roper Technologies worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,267,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,836,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,874,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,679,000 after buying an additional 86,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

NYSE ROP opened at $423.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.55 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.99 and its 200 day moving average is $407.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

