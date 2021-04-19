Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,679 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of PACCAR worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

PACCAR stock opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

