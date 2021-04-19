Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,740 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

NYSE:LHX opened at $210.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

