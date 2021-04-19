Reviewing DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SLR Investment and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 0.06%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $154.71 million 5.07 $56.02 million $1.71 10.85 DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust.

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment -3.90% 7.19% 3.22% DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SLR Investment beats DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. The fund seeks to invest in securities that are exempt from federal income tax. It invests in securities that are rated at least B by Moody's or B- by Standard & Poor's. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust was formed on March 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

