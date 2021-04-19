Reviewing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust 86.45% N/A 58.67%

This table compares Sasol and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.99 -$5.87 billion $0.82 20.22 MV Oil Trust $12.99 million 4.28 $12.07 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol.

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sasol and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 2 0 2.25 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sasol currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.08%. Given Sasol’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sasol is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sasol beats MV Oil Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

