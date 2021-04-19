Reviewing Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 15.31% 6.51% 0.71% Silvergate Capital 21.61% 6.45% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Middlefield Banc and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.39%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.86%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Silvergate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $59.37 million 2.33 $12.71 million $1.95 11.16 Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 30.36 $24.85 million $1.14 109.72

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2019, it had financial service offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

