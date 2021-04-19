Rigel Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $55,252.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $209,784.52 and $55,252.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $49.96 or 0.00088912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00063571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.90 or 0.00277444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004271 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.94 or 0.00685062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,274.50 or 1.00148234 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.00870823 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

