Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,030,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 817.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 517,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.03 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

