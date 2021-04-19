Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 3,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,668,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of research firms have commented on RAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

