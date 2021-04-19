Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 47,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 90,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

