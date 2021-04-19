Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $683,262.47 and $733.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00087183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.20 or 0.00606715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00039772 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

RVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.