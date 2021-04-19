RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RLI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get RLI alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after buying an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RLI by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after buying an additional 54,947 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RLI by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $115.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.