ROAD (ROAD) Price Down 1.5% This Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $407,839.17 and $67,123.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00060429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00272014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.00899413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.71 or 0.00602138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.81 or 0.90127909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

