Robert Hershberg Sells 144 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $10,643.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $100,410.00.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $71.33. 643,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

