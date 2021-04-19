Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

