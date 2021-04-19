Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $20.00 on Monday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $20.92.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

