Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $265.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,914. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
