Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 33,867 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

