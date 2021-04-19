Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $48.31 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 4.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.94. The stock had a trading volume of 25,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

