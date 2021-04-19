Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. 4,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,101. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $167,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

