Rope Market Cap Tops $1.00 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $35.81 or 0.00065464 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $11,810.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00060236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00268278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,807.81 or 1.16660416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.99 or 0.00915968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00599762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

