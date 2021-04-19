Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,358.4% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $99.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

