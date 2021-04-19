Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,715 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $233,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $238.69 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average is $259.41. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

