Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 675 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $233.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average is $190.44. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

