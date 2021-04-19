Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,556,000 after purchasing an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

