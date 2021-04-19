Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 518.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $525.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.83. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

