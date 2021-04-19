Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $391.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.73. The firm has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $393.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

