Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,627 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after acquiring an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,155,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after acquiring an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.