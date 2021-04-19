Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 960 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. HSBC increased their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

