Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,923 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 401,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 101,893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

