Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $217,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

