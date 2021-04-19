Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned about 0.33% of Tilly’s worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Tilly’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 144,424 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tilly’s by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957. 28.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $363.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.08 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $177.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

