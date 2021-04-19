Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

