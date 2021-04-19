Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $182.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average of $155.62. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.93.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

