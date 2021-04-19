Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $83.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

