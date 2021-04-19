Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.18 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $2,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NiSource by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NiSource by 99.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

