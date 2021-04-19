Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 329.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.15% of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $39.37.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

