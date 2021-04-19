Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

EW stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

