Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

