Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.