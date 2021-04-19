Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,430,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $355,504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after buying an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

