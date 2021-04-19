Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 557.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $3,730,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $394.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.22. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

