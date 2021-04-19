Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.87 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $96.96 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.