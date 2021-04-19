Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $478.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

