Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 6,013 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Athene by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

ATH stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

