Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

