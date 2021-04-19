Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 4,520 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.