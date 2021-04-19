Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 950 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $342.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $203.63 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

