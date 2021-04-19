Rotten (ROT) Price Down 23.7% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $59,792.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,405,484 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

